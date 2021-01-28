Top Bulawayo doctor Sururu succumbs to Covid-19

By Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu

Prominent Bulawayo physician Dr Cherifa Sururu succumbed to Covid-19 at Mater Dei Hospital yesterday night.

Dr Sururu, who had several surgeries across Bulawayo and was one of the pioneers in Zimbabwe to major in family medicine, studied at the University of Zimbabwe.

His mentor, Mpilo Central Hospital acting chief executive officer Professor Solwayo Ngwenya said the medical fraternity had lost a dedicated and hard worker who will be missed by many families in Bulawayo.

“I had known him for quite some time, first as a junior at medical school in Harare, then he came to Mpilo to do his post graduate rotations and was my student. He was mentored here at Mpilo until he became a specialist family physician some years ago and we are proud to say he worked so hard to save many lives,” said Prof Ngwenya.

“He was a jovial, simple and approachable person and I am devastated at his passing. It is very sad to also note that he was on the forefront of trying to deliver services to hundreds of people on a daily basis even during the lockdown following the outbreak of Covid-19.”

Prof Ngwenya said Dr Sururu’s death is just a terrible reminder that Covid-19 can take lives.

“It is worrying to see young people dying and I hope his death will be a stark reminder that will help us exercise to be extreme cautious to ensure we follow measures that have been put,” he added. The Chronicle