Bulawayo man savagely assaults wife before leaving her for dead

By Nelisa Shiri

A 43-year-old Bulawayo man allegedly savagely assaulted his wife before he left her lying unconscious in a bushy area near their home in Trenance suburb following a domestic feud.

The woman later succumbed to the injuries.

Police said Craig Walters (43) of Trenance suburb took his 38-year-old wife, Merlyn to a nearby bush where he allegedly indiscriminately assaulted and kicked her all over the body before stoning her.

The reason behind the attack is not known. He later took her two children, aged 18 and 14 years to the scene and took his wife to their house where she died minutes later.

Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident, saying the suspect has since been arrested and assisting them with investigations.

“We are investigating a murder case, which occurred on January 23 at around 7PM in Trenance suburb where Craig Walters (43) fatally assaulted her wife, Merlyn Walters (38), who later died due injuries sustained,” said Insp Ncube.

He said shortly before 7PM the suspect and the deceased were in a bushy area near their house and altercation ensued over an undisclosed issue.

“A misunderstanding ensued between the two and this did not go down well with the suspect who then attacked his wife with stones, punched her and kicked her all over the body until she lost consciousness,” said Insp Ncube.

“The suspect left her and proceeded to his place of residence.”

On his arrival, the suspect informed his children about the incident before they rushed back to the scene.

They found the woman lying in agony before and they took her home. She later died while lying in a couch due to the injuries sustained from the attack.

A report was made to the police leading to the suspect’s arrest.

The body of the deceased was taken to the United Bulawayo Hospital (UBH) for a postmortem.

“From our investigations the deceased sustained a cut on the forehead, a swollen right hand, a deep cut on the right hand and another deep cut on the right thigh,” said Insp Ncube.

He said urged people to desist from resorting to violence in the event of disputes.

“We urge members of the public to seek profession counselling from family members, church elders or the police whenever they fail to resolve their domestic issues amicably rather than resorting to violence resulting in unnecessary loss of life,” said Insp Ncube. The Chronicle