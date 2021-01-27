Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

BusinessNews

SeedCo International acquires 35pc stake in Zim subsidiary

7,917

By Oliver Kazunga

Regional seed producer, Seed-Co International Limited (SCIL) has acquired 35 percent of issued shares in the Zimbabwean subsidiary, Seed-Co Limited (SCL) pursuant to a primary offer on a share-swap.

Seed Co Limited group finance director John Matorofa (left), group chairman David Long and group CEO Morgan Nzwere at the group’s financial results presentation yesterday
Seed Co Limited group finance director John Matorofa (left), group chairman David Long and group CEO Morgan Nzwere at the group’s financial results presentation

In a joint statement, the two companies said this was in line with the Companies and Other Business Entities (COBE) Act of the country, and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) listing requirements.

“The boards of SCIL and SCL wish to advise their shareholders and the investing public that SCIL has secured 35 percent of the issued shares in SCL in acceptances of its primary offer (control block).

Related Articles

NSSA to sell stakes in Turnall, FMHL

8,127

Old Mutual ETF lists 0,22pc higher

8,221

Powerspeed shareholders approve ZSE exit

7,061

Hippo, mid-tier stocks drive ZSE to a marginal gain

9,212

“The control block was, secured through acceptances pursuant to the primary offer, based on a share-swap of one SCIL share for every 0,98 shares held in SCL, published in a Circular to SCL shareholders dated 13 January 2021,” reads part of the statement.

In accordance with the COBE and the ZSE Listings Requirements, SCIL was notifying the remaining shareholders in SCL of its intention to

acquire their shares (the remaining shares). The Chronicle 

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments