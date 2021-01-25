Two in court for fake ZIMSEC result slips

By Nyore Madzianike

Two Chitungwiza men appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court on allegations of manufacturing Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) Ordinary Level June 2020 results slips.

Misheck Tawanda Cheresa (35) and Zaine Stanley Goreraza (27), both of Zengeza, appeared before magistrate Mr Dennis Mangosi on charges of violating the ZIMSEC Act. It is said that on January 22, Cheresa went to the ZIMSEC offices with intentions of verifying the authenticity of the result slip he had been give by Goreraza.

Ms Monica Mutema, from ZIMSEC, discovered that the information contained on his result slip was not tallying with those that was in their system.

Upon being interviewed, Cheresa implicated Goreraza, who also indicated that there was someone who was manufacturing the result slips.The originator of the results is yet to be known and accounted for by the police, according to the State. The Herald