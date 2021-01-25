Tino Kadewere responds to Karim Benzema tweet

By Innocent Kurira

Zimbabwe international striker Tino Kadewere has said he’d have scored more goals had he seen Real Madrid star Karim Benzema’s tweet that the city of Lyon was proud of him.

This was after Kadewere scored a brace in Lyon’s 5-0 demolition of St Etienne in a Lyon derby.

Benzema wrote: “Lyonnais tonight you can make whole city proud and happy. We are all behind you, and Tino keep making your dreams come true.”

Speaking after the game Kadewere said: “l am sure if I had seen this before the game, I was probably going to score more goals because getting a tweet from such a big player and someone I look up to really gives me motivation.

“I’m really happy that one of the strikers that made me sign for Lyon is following my progress and happy with what I am doing. That gives me confidence. I really want to thank him for the belief and support.”

Benzema joined Real Madrid from Olympic Lyon in 2009 after scoring 66 goals and 23 assists in 148 appearances for the French Ligue 1 side. The Chronicle