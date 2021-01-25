Nick Mangwana insinuates “hospital assassins” to blame for death of ministers

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Government spokesperson Nick Mangwana on Sunday appeared to blame some Zimbabwean doctors and nurses branding them “hospital assassins”, alleging that they were responsible for the deaths of four government ministers who have so far succumbed to Covid-19.

Mangwana was responding to his follower who had claimed that some of Zimbabwe’s doctors “are acting like Josef Mengeles, no ethics.”

(Mengeles, also known as the Angel of Death, was a German Schutzstaffel (SS) officer and physician during World War II and is mainly remembered for his actions at the Auschwitz concentration camp, where he performed deadly experiments on prisoners, and was a member of the team of doctors who selected victims to be killed in the gas chambers.)

Mangwana responded and said some doctors in public hospitals were political activists responsible for assassinating politicians.

“I followed that. This is what’s leading to the unfortunate conspiracy theory that there are certain political players being eliminated in hospitals by political activists hiding behind medical qualifications.”

In a follow-up tweet, the permanent secretary in the ministry of information added: “Not just political players but medical assassins.”

Mangwana’s accusations come after the death of Joel Biggie Matiza (60), who was also the Zanu PF chairman for Mashonaland East, and Major General Paradzai Zimondi (74) on Friday after they succumbed to Covid-19.

Last week, Zimbabwe lost Foreign Affairs minister Sibusiso Moyo who succumbed to Covid-19. They have since been declared national heroes.

On Thursday last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa presided over the burial at the National Heroes Acre of Manicaland Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Ellen Gwaradzimba (60) and and Zanu PF Central Committee member Morton Dizzy Paul Malianga (91) who died last week.

Gwaradzimba succumbed to Covid-19, while Malianga (91) had been ill for some time.

The Senior Hospital Doctors Association said its members observed “high levels of ethics and professionalism” adding that Mangwana’s sentiments were regrettable.

“Such a serious allegation from a high office is regrettable,” the doctors said in a statement, noting that elsewhere around the world “governments have gone out of their way to celebrate and support their health workers who are putting their lives on the line to provide care in the face of this deadly virus.”

Former Energy minister Fortune Chasi paid tribute to the doctors and nurses who are working under a serious threat of coronavirus.

“Doctors, nurses and all who work in our hospitals at whatever level are at the forefront of the war we are engaged in. They are the heroes and heroines of our time. The importance of their work and risks they are exposed to must be acknowledged by all of us, ” Chasi said. Nehanda Radio