Zima to lift veil on nominees

Organisers of the Zimbabwe Music Awards (Zima) have said that the nominee list will be released next week ahead of the awards ceremony in February.

The awards show, which will celebrate local music and Zimbabwean artistes in the diaspora, is scheduled to take place on February 6, but due to some logistical challenges, has been postponed to February 20.

In an interview, spokesperson Benji Nyandoro said by close of submissions on December 31, 2020, Zima had received more than 1 235 music submissions across 30 categories.

“That was impressive and surely well deserving of a befitting awards ceremony,” said Nyandoro. “Of special interest is the buzz around the newly-introduced Covid-19 awareness song category and the response thereof.

“The adjudication process currently underway will culminate in announcement of ZIMA 2021 nominees on January 27.”

Nyandoro said because of the global pandemic, the show will be held at Country Club in Newlands.

“We hope that by February 20, the environment will be more conducive to holding the awards ceremony while adhering to safe health practices, but if not, we will go virtual as we can’t postpone any further.”

Nyandoro said the original date for the ceremony was postponed in light of spike in Covid-19 cases in the country.

“ZIMA wishes to inform all music stakeholders that ZIMA 2021 awards ceremony has been rescheduled to Saturday 20 February,” he said.

“This has been necessitated by the ongoing developments around concerted efforts to curtail the further spread of Covid-19 and possibly find a lasting solution to this pandemic.

“The resolve to contain the spread of the vicious Covid-19 global pandemic necessitated the adoption of safe practices and among others, discourage gatherings or holding of live events. The world of music has certainly not been spared.”

Nyandoro could not divulge the hosts of the show.

“I can’t share the news now on who are our hosts for the show. We have secured them, but it is our policy for now to keep them as a surprise. The production is on.”

Nyandoro said the show will have past winners as guests. The Herald