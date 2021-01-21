Fantan, Levels and Dhama granted bail

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Courts |

Arnold Kamudyariwa, popularly known as DJ Fantan, Chillspot Records co-founder, Levels aka Tafadzwa Kadzimwe, and Tinashe Chanachimwe popularly known as Dhama who are accused of organising an unsanctioned musical concert on New Year’s Eve, in breach of Covid-19 regulations have been granted Z$10 000 bail each by the High Court.

The Mbare’s New Year’s Eve music gig organisers- Dhama, DJ Fantan and DJ Levels were sentenced six months in prison by magistrate Vongai Muchuchuti Guwuriro despite that they had admitted guilt for violating the Covid-19 regulations.

On Thursday, High Court Judge Justice Davison Foroma released the trio on conditions that they report every fortnight to a given police station and reside at a given address until the matter is finalised.

In passing his ruling, Foroma said the trio are not a flight risk.

The trio allegedly threw a musical bash at Mbare’s Matapi flats on the day, defying Covid-19 restrictions. Over 54 people were arrested after videos and pictures of the event went viral.

The State was led by Michael Reza being assisted by Teddy Kamuriwo while Tafadzwa Hungwe and Dumisani Mthombeni represented the trio.

The State accused Fantan and colleagues of partaking and convening a public gathering during a national lockdown in contravention of section 5(3)(a) of Statutory Instrument 77 of 2020.