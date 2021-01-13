Billiat blow for Kaizer Chiefs as Middendorp frets over Amakhosi form

Khama Billiat’s hot and mostly cold form at Kaizer Chiefs has hit another stumbling block‚ with the Zimbabwean now out for two months‚ the club have announced.

Billiat’s erratic form at Chiefs has been a source of consternation for the club’s supporters. Battling Amakhosi‚ in an injury update on Tuesday ahead of their DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu at Kings Park in Durban on Wednesday‚ said the playmaker will be out for eight weeks.

Fellow ex-Mamelodi Sundowns forward Leonardo Castro will also miss the game against Usuthu.

Chiefs announced: “Khama Billiat has a cracked leg bone and will be out for two months. Leonardo Castro has an abdominal strain and will be unavailable for the AmaZulu game.

“(Midfielder) Kearyn Baccus is now back from injury and is available for selection. (Right-back) Reeve Frosler is now running on the pitch. We will update you on his progress.”

Billiat‚ the 30-year-old 2015-16 Premier League Player of the Season — in the season where he was a key player in Sundowns lifting the 2016 Caf Champions League trophy — joined Chiefs in July 2018. After a decent return of nine league and cup goals in 2018-19‚ he scored three goals last season‚ and has notched just the one in nine league games in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs’ poor league start under Gavin Hunt has raised concern for supporters, with Maritzburg United coach Ernst Middendorp now commenting on the team he left behind. Amakhosi are sitting in an unfamiliar position on the log just one point above the relegation zone in 14th place after losing 2-0 to the Team of Choice on Saturday.

Now Middendorp, who kept Chiefs on top of the table for 28 matches last season, says he is frustrated to seem his former team in that position.

“I know the Chiefs players, we had a fantastic time over two years ending up with the qualification for the Caf Champions League and thank God they qualified for the group stage,” he said after inflicting their latest defeat.

“From my side, compliments to the team, to each and every body who was involved. There is nothing to do. I am a little bit frustrated to see them at this moment running a certain journey.”

The German tactician refused to over celebrate their victory against his former employers and believes Hunt will turn things around.

“But I know they will turn it around and come in the right direction and take confidence out of the qualification in the group (in the Champions League),” he added.

“There is nothing sweet about it. If you are a serious and honest coach, you don’t talk this nonsense ‘sweet and fantastic’ (to beat your former club).”

Maritzburg’s win over Chiefs was much-needed tonic for the KwaZulu-Natal side, who are now a point ahead of Chiefs in 12th place. Timeslive.