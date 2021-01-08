Warrant of arrest for self-styled prophet

Harare Magistrate Mrs Victoria Mashamba has issued a warrant of arrest against self-styled prophet for failing to restitute $3 100 and R46 000 he allegedly stole from his client.

Steven Mururi was convicted of unlawful entry and theft and was sentenced to perform 420 hours of community service at Kuwadzana Police Station. He pleaded not guilty.

Mrs Mashamba initially sentenced Mururi to 36 months imprisonment before suspending 12 months on condition of good behaviour. Another 24 months were set aside on condition that Mururi performed 420 hours of community service.

Mururi was ordered to restitute $3 100 and R46 000 not later than December 30, 2020.

In his defence, he told the court that he was not the one who stole the money and he had never gone to the complainant’s house.

Allegations were that on June 10, 2020 at 55 Buggard Road, Borrowdale, Mururi unlawfully entered the complainant’s room using a duplicate key.

Mururi was seen by two witnesses, Brian Mapuranga and Ellena Sapuhana, entering the yard carrying a black and orange satchel.

He was also observed using a duplicate key to unlock the complainant’s door and after 30 minutes he locked it and went away.

On the same day, Mururi proceeded to a car sale carrying his satchel and bought a Honda Fit vehicle using the same denominations which were stolen.

An identification parade was done and the witnesses positively identified him.

The total money stolen was US$7 400. The Herald