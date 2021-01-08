Billiat credits Chiefs technical team

By Khama Billiat

Kaizer Chiefs’ Zimbabwean attacker Khama Billiat was delighted after his side recorded an historic achievement by qualifying for the group stage of the CAF Champions League football for the first time following their 1-0 win over Primeiro de Agosto in Angola on Tuesday.

“It is a great feeling. We thank God for giving us this opportunity. Credit must go to the technical team and the entire team for the preparation,” said the Zimbabwean.

Playing in difficult conditions, Chiefs gained their victory through a 41st minute Leonardo Castro goal. This season has been a challenging one for Gavin Hunt’s troops so far and they will be hoping that this result can lift their confidence going forward.

The 30-year-old Billiat, who previously won the CAF Champions League with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016, went on to express his gratitude to Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung and also challenged his side to do well in the Champions League this season.

“Coming down with the chartered (aircraft), we really appreciate it — the whole effort that the chairman (Motaung) is putting on the guys and everyone.

“It’s really important for us to go and test ourselves with the rest of the Champions League giants, and it really gives us confidence going back to our domestic competition.

“We really want to go all the way, we want to make a difference and we want to push ourselves to the limits, and to see how far we can go and compete in Africa.”

Chiefs will next be in action tomorrow against second from bottom Maritzburg United.

They enter the clash in 13th place in the league with just seven points from eight games and will be looking for a win in order to start 2021 on a good note.

However, they will have to be wary of the fact that the Team of Choice have been rejuvenated since Ernst Middendorp took charge of the team late last year. The KZN side will also be entering the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic.

Middendorp will also know the ins and outs of the Chiefs team, having been in charge of them last season so it promises to be an interesting clash. — IOL Sport.