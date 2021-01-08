Heartbroken Stunner struggles to come to terms with mother’s death

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Veteran Zimbabwean rapper Stunner, real name Desmond Chideme, is struggling to come to terms with the death of his mother Elizabeth Rose Chideme on Sunday morning.

In a long emotional tribute message he posted on his social media platforms Stunner said, it was ‘never going to be okay’ for him.

He shared a picture of himself visiting his mother’s grave with flowers. The rapper poured out his heart with an emotional caption citing how his mother was his pillar of strength and how things will never be the same without her.

“Please don’t come to my inbox and tell me it’s going to be okay; it’s never going to be okay.

“Who is going to tell me ‘you are drinking too much bring some of those bottles to the nest?” read part of his message.

He went on to express how his mother was his biggest supporter throughout his music career.

“Who am I going to send every new demo I record in the studio (She listened to every single song I made)

“You were the reason I visited the hood (Glen Norah) and when I was sick you asked to come and stay at but you never gave me chance to invite you to my home, you never said bye but asked me to get you mukaka and you had your last meal sadza nemukaka.”

In his parting words Stunner said he was never going to heal or stop crying until he and his mother are reunited because there is a lot of things that need to be fixed in his life and the only person who can fix that is his mother.

“Your death wasn’t fair and I still have a lot that needs to be fixed by you mom, ndimi mudzimu wangu wandave kutanga kuchemera muchindisvitsira zvichemo zvangu kuna musika vanhu. Misodzi yangu haisi kuzopera kusvika tasangana.

Stunner’s mother died on Sunday morning in Harare. Nehanda Radio