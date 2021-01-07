Tau set to complete Premier League dream

Brighton and Hove Albion are expected to announce the addition of South African international Percy Tau to their squad this week, and are just waiting to complete work permit formalities before unveiling the 25-year-old.

Tau has left Anderlecht in Belgium and moved across the Channel as Brighton look to strengthen their squad for the second half of the Premier League season as they struggle near the relegation zone.

Tau was signed by the English club in mid-2018 for a South African transfer record fee of R50 million after helping Mamelodi Sundowns to win the African Champions League and dominate domestic competition.

Brighton initially sent Tau on loan to the Belgian second division club where he was named Player of the Season at Union Saint Gilloise.

Last season he spent the campaign on loan at Club Brugge and won the Belgian league title with the club, who were declared champions despite the early end to the season because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In August, he signed for Anderlecht on loan and quickly established himself as a regular at the Brussels giants.

Anderlecht coach Vincent Kompany said this week Tau would be sorely missed after an impressive first half of the season.

Britain’s exit from the European Union has prompted a change in work permit regulations in the country, suddenly allowing Tau the opportunity to get his documentation when this had previously looked an impossible task until next season at least. SuperSport.