Ex-Zanu PF MP, Killer Zivhu buys himself a private ventilator – PIC

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

In a country where there is a scarcity of hospital beds and ventilators for Covid-19 patients, eccentric former Zanu PF MP Killer Zivhu, who was expelled from the party last year, has bought himself a ventilator to prepare in case the deadly coronavirus catches him.

Zivhu showed off his expensive ventilator on Monday on Twitter awkwardly urging other citizens to buy their own because “Covid-19 is real.”

“Buy your own ventilator too and keep it at your home, if anything goes wrong, you can call a doctor who can help you from there. “Covid-19 kills,” Zivhu captioned his picture.

Meanwhile, ventilators are in short supply in Zimbabwean hospitals and they cost between US$1 000 and US$5 000 with some fetching as high as US$30 000.

In March last year, Zororo Makamba, the son of business mogul and Zanu PF politician James Makamba succumbed to the deadly disease after the journalist’s family failed to get him a ventilator in Harare.

He became the first victim of Covid-19.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 16,393 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 11,858 recoveries and 388 deaths.