Mudiwa Hood “excited and shocked” by nomination for International Award

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

Flamboyant musician Mudiwa Hood has expressed shock and excitement after banging a top award nomination along with some of the world’s finest personalities.

He has been nominated in the Black Entertainment Film Fashion TV and Arts (BEFFTA) awards Man of the Year category along with African musical giant Burna Boy of Nigeria and Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Mudiwa who is one of the most decorated musicians in Zimbabwe with 29 awards to his name, expressed gratitude and shock about nomination.

“I’m so excited but in shock at the same time.

“This is huge for me… The nomination alone is like a win already,” said Mudiwa who will have to battle it out with some of the top international personalities.

In the Man of the Year category Mudiwa is competing with, Anthony Joshua of the UK, Burna Boy of Nigeria, John Boyega of UK, Eddie Ndopu of South Africa, Stormzy UK, Jerry Williams, Nigeria, Bobi Wine of Uganda, Marcus Rashford of UK, Alfred Brownell of Liberia, football legend Didier Drogba of Ivory Coast and Ogweng Obangamari Francis of Uganda.

The BEFFTA awards are an international awards celebrating achievements of people in the entertainment, film, fashion, television, arts, sports, philanthropy and in leadership.

The awards seek to celebrate black excellence in the UK, USA, Africa, Caribbean, Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe and globally. They are funded by philanthropist and entrepreneur Dr Pauline Long.