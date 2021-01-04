Covid-19: Plea for prayers as Kuda Musasiwa lies in intensive care unit

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Popular Zimbabwean entrepreneur and music producer Kuda Musasiwa is in the intensive care unit battling respiratory problems linked to the coronavirus. His friends are pleading for prayers.

The plea follows an acute shortage of hospital beds and ventilators in the country with Musasiwa suspected to have contracted the deadly coronavirus. Writing on his Twitter handle, Zimbabwean pastor and activist Evan Mawarire pleaded for prayers on behalf of Musasiwa.

“Please help me pray for the recovery of my good friend Kuda Musasiwa @begottensun as he lies in intensive care unit today.

“A wonderful husband to @NomalisoN, father, innovative, creative, impressive and incredibly outstanding entrepreneur. Hold on Kuda, you can beat this my bro,” he said.

Four days ago, Musasiwa said he was battling for life.

“Yesterday I was dying. My blood oxygen had got way beyond life. It dropped to about 72%. I could not breathe. This morning I’m on 92%, still very ill but now I will survive. Thank you @drjaytee87 & his team for literally coming and saving my life. Thank you for your prayers 🙏🏾

“Can the PCR test be wrong?? I’m still sick like a dog. Worse cough and heavy chest. Body aches … 😭😭😭 been coughing for over 6 days now. Will try a different lab today. But at $100 a pop ish,” he wrote on Twitter.

On Saturday, Tawanda Nyambirai offered a free ventilator to assist the high profile youthful entrepreneur battling for life in Harare.

“I can offer a brand new ventilator for temporary use to be installed at a licenced facility with a well trained professional operating it.

“It comes with no compressor though, ” wrote Nyambirai on microblogging site Facebook.

Zimbabwe through Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also health minister extended a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month on Saturday in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

Chiwenga said some of the tighter restrictions were effective immediately and included a 6pm to 6am curfew and a ban on inter-city travel. He said from Tuesday, non-essential businesses would also be suspended. Nehanda Radio