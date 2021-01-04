“Security agencies on high alert to enforce lockdown,” says VP Mohadi

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Acting President Kembo Mohadi on Sunday warned the public against breaching Covid-19 regulations citing that the security agencies would ‘continue to enforce stricter Standard Operation Procedures to ensure the safety of all citizens.’

This comes after Zimbabwe through Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, who is also health minister extended a nationwide curfew, banned gatherings and ordered non-essential businesses closed for a month on Saturday in an effort to curb a surge in coronavirus infections.

Chiwenga said some of the tighter restrictions were effective immediately and included a 6pm to 6am curfew and a ban on inter-city travel. From Tuesday, non-essential businesses would also be suspended, he said.

Addressing the media at Monomotapa government offices, Mohadi said the security forces, health officials and educational institutions heads would be deployed to enforce Covid-19 related lockdown.

“Our security agencies, health officials and educational institutions heads will continue to enforce stricter Standard Operation Procedures to ensure the safety of all citizens. They will enforce adherence to regulations within the stipulated times.

“It has been notably worrisome that our people in the communities do not take the wearing of masks seriously. We therefore urge the community leadership to take an active role in enforcing the proper wearing of masks,” Mohadi said.

Currently, Zimbabwe has 16 039 confirmed cases, 11 785 recoveries and 383 deaths.