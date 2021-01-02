Rushwaya denied bail again

By Mathew Masinge

Suspended Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) president, Henrietta Rushwaya, will spend more time in remand prison after her freedom bid was dismissed by Justice Benjamin Chikowero.

Justice Chikowero also denied bail to Henrietta’s accomplices, Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives Raphios Mufandauya, Steven Tserayi, and Rushwaya’s subordinate Gift Karanda.

Rushwaya had approached the High Court contesting the decision made by Harare Magistrate Ngoni Nduna in denying the crew bail.

The former ZIFA boss had also accused the magistrate of making the decision ignoring the presumption of innocence until she is proven guilty.

In her appeal, Rushwaya through her lawyer, Tapson Dzvetero, had told the court that she was not a flight risk and had a number of business interests.

“Rushwaya does not harbour any ambition to leave the country as she has serious interests in the land, and upon acquittal, she intends to continue with her mining business as she possesses various business interests that are sounding in real money as she has a special grant in favour of her company and is in partnership with the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation for some serious mining business,” said Dzvetero.

After applying his mind on the case, Justice Chikowero has ruled that there was no misdirection in Nduna’s ruling.

Rushwaya was nabbed on October 26 on allegations of an intent to smuggle gold to Dubai through the Robert Mugabe International Airport.

The State also accuses Rushwaya of trying to bribe police officers with US$5 000 after her arrest at the airport and is facing another charge of unlawful possession of refined gold.

Rushwaya’s alleged point person in the Dubai gold scam and co-accused Ali Mohammed, a Pakistan businessman is out on $100 000 bail. H-Metro