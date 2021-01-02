Impala Car Rental CEO Thompson Dondo dies

The Chief Executive Officer of Impala Car Rental Mr Thompson Dondo (48) has passed away after a short illness. A few months ago the company was dragged into scandal after one of its cars was used in the abduction of Tawanda Muchehiwa, a nephew of ZimLive editor Mduduzi Mathuthu.

Muchehiwa, a trainee journalist was abducted by suspected security agents in Bulawayo’s central business district. CCTV footage revealed that the abductors used a vehicle hired from Impala. The abduction happened, a day before the foiled #31 July anti-corruption national protests.

Muchehiwa was held for three days at an unknown location and was subjected to gruesome torture before he was dumped close to his home after a High Court judge had ordered his release within 72 hours. The abductors demanded to know where ZimLive editor Mathuthu was.

Students activists led by ZINASU president Takudzwa Ngadziore staged peaceful demonstrations at Impala Car Rental offices in Harare demanding the company make public statements on how their vehicles were being used by suspected State security agents to abduct citizens.

On the 6th of October, Muchehiwa tweeted: “Impala Car Rental must release information from the tracker and names of people who hired the car used to abduct and torture me for three days! Is that too much to ask for? Why persecute ZINASU leader for demanding justice for me, if you have nothing to hide? #FreeTaku #FreeJoana”.

Dondo previously insisted that he would only hand over the information to the police, resisting social media calls to publicly release the information.