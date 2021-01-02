‘Dynamos bound’ Makanda still club hunting

By Fungai Muderere

Former Highlanders striker Tinashe Makanda, who was believed to have signed for Dynamos, is club hunting and has been busy doing some individual workouts in Bulawayo’s high-density suburb of Cowdray Park.

Four months ago Makanda was pictured in a Dynamos club t-shirt in the company of his agent Trust Nyambiya and a representative of the DeMbare sponsors Gold Leaf Tobacco.

Makanda’s agreement with Highlanders expired at the end of July and he was within his rights to sign for Dynamos, but he dismissed the speculation that he had signed for Bosso’s rivals.

“I never joined Dynamos and I never trained with them. All that I can confirm is that I’m no longer with Highlanders. I am a free agent who is awaiting a better opportunity hence I have been doing road runs for some time. I do the workouts daily to stay fit and remain in good shape. I can’t just sit and relax home,” said Makanda.

Nyambiya revealed some time ago that his player might end up signing for a club in Zambia. Makanda is said to have attended trials at Zambia’s top flight football side Nkana Rangers.

If that deal does not happen, Makanda will go back to Highlanders.

Nyambiya said there is no way a player of Makanda’s quality could make a switch from Highlanders to Dynamos as he feels the striker should now be playing outside the country.

“How can a player move from Highlanders to Dynamos? It doesn’t make sense, a player of Tinashe Makanda’s calibre should not be playing in Zimbabwe,’’ Nyambiya said. B-Metro