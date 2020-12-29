Sibanda takes on Mhlophe for Bosso top job

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The impending Highlanders executive committee elections have been spiced up by Bulawayo businessman and farmer Johnfat Sibanda’s formal announcement that he is contesting.

Sibanda is the first Highlanders member to publicly announce his intention to challenge incumbent Kenneth Mhlophe for the chairmanship on February 7, 2021.

Bosso members will also vote for the secretary-general and committee member posts.

Mhlophe has declared that he is seeking another mandate to lead the Bulawayo giants.

“I have decided to throw my name into the race for the Highlanders chairmanship. Having been a member of entities and committees under different club leadership to the present administration led by Mhlophe, I believe I have seen and learnt a lot.

“During Ndumiso Gumede’s tenure, I was actively involved in transport needs where we provided free transport to carry players to matches. I have seen and learnt a lot and believe now is the time to lead this institution,” said Sibanda.

There have been a number of names being touted for the chairmanship but none of the named members have confirmed contesting the elections.

Victoria Falls-based former Zifa Southern Region vice-chairman Morgan Gazza Dube is the only one who has entered the race for secretary-general as incumbent Israel Moyo is yet to decide whether or not to seek another mandate.

Two candidates, Bheka Sibanda, a long-time club benefactor and Mgcini Mafu, one of the first executive committee members of a Highlanders Supporters Chapter, have declared their interest in the committee member’s position presently held by Wisdom Mabhena.

Mabhena is constitutionally ineligible to stand.

Another potential candidate, Mehluli Dlodlo has since pulled out of the race for the committee member’s post. The Chronicle