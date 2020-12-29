Covid-19 travel protocols alter FC Platinum itinerary

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

The Covid-19-induced international travel restrictions will see FC Platinum spending a week in Tanzania where they will take on Simba SC in a Caf Champions League encounter on January 5.

The Norman Mapeza-coached side departs on New Year’s Day and returns home on January 8.

Pure Platinum Play carry a slender 1-0 lead courtesy of Perfect Chikwende’s 17th minute strike in the first-leg played at the National Sports Stadium last week.

The winner of the two-legged clash will progress to the lucrative group stages of the tournament, whose draw will be conducted on January 17, with matches getting underway on February 12.

Unlike in the preliminary round first-leg away to Costa do Sol of Mozambique when FC Platinum chartered a flight, the three-time Premier Soccer League champions will this time use a commercial flight.

“There is a serious challenge with international flights hence the team has to leave early,” said FC Platinum spokesperson Chido Chizondo.

They will be making their second visit to the East African nation since 2015 when they were pummelled 5-1 by Young Africans in a first round first-leg Caf Confederation Cup encounter.

Although they won the second-leg 1-0 at Mandava Stadium, the damage had already been done in Tanzania.

However, since then FC Platinum have undergone a serious transformation, which has seen them becoming a household name in Zimbabwean football and a rising force on the continent.

They will troop into the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on 5 January fully aware of the rules of engagement and the first 25 minutes will be crucial for coach Mapeza and his assistant Daniel Vheremu. The Chronicle