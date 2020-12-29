Richard Choruma died of stomach complications and kidney failure

By Sikhumbuzo Moyo

Former Highlanders roving midfielder Richard Choruma died at Tembisa Hospital in South Africa on Tuesday morning after battling stomach complications and kidney failure, his family has confirmed.

Choruma (42) had been admitted to the hospital on Christmas Eve. He had previously been admitted to the same health institution in early December before being discharged.

“He was ill for a while with stomach complications and then suddenly he suffered kidney failure. He was in hospital early in December and was out for a little while recovering at home and had further complications, as his kidneys never recovered,” his Australian based brother Warren Wadawu said.

He was operated on, but all efforts to save the affable former Warriors midfielder were in vain.

Wadawu said burial arrangements were being arranged, but it was not yet clear if Choruma’s body would be brought home or he will be buried in South Africa.

Mourners are gathered at house number Y7 in Mzilikazi suburb. The Chronicle