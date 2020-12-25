Diaspora Insurance in generous Christmas donation to Bulawayo Old People’s Home

United Kingdom and South Africa based Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan on Thursday donated Z$55,000.00 worth of groceries to Entembeni Old People’s Home in Bulawayo.

The company also donated groceries to other charity organisations in other Zimbabwe provinces and in South Africa and Zambia.

Diaspora Insurance are the providers of the bespoke Diaspora Funeral Cash Plan covering people in the diaspora and their families back home and covers 13 African countries.

Speaking during the groceries’ handover ceremony, Mr Ezra Sibanda representing the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Madzingo said over 200 charity organisations were shortlisted for considerations throughout the country.

“Our CEO and Founder, Jeff Madzingo, comes from Zimbabwe and the company decided to give back to the community which it serves. Diaspora Insurance is not only doing this in Bulawayo alone but in all the other provinces. As a company we just want to make someone smile this pandemic year Xmas ” said Sibanda.

He added that the groceries were meant to give the elderly inmates at the institution a joyous and decent Christmas.

“We asked our clients and the wider community to nominate deserving charities and out of more than 200 nominations across the country Entembeni Old People’s Home which was nominated by Mrs Charity Chimeura from Manchester, UK was the lucky winner for Matabeleland region.

“As you saw, the old people are all happy. They are going to have a joyous Christmas and we hope that next year, it will be done to another charity again,” said Sibanda.

He implored the diasporas to take funeral policies.

“We encourage them to take funeral policies. We see our brothers and sisters dying with no policies and struggling to ferry their bodies to Zimbabwe or bury their relatives in the UK. With this Covid-19, we have witnessed people dying helplessly and being given paupers’ burials,” added Sibanda.

A 73-year-old inmate, John Ncube thanked the Diaspora Insurance for the donation.

“I would like to thank our sons and daughters in the diaspora for remembering us especially during this Christmas period. We hope you will continue to remember us,” said Ncube.

Another inmate, Emily Nyoni also expressed gratitude to the company.

“I have loss of words on how to thank these people who have given us groceries today. Our wish has been always to have a memorable Christmas. Now our wish has been fulfilled,” she said.

The old people’s home administrator Noam Khumalo also thanked Diaspora Insurance for the donation.