Businessman who once sued Makandiwa drags wife to court after bashing

Businessman Upenyu Mashangwa took his wife, Blessing Muzvongi-Mashangwa to court for allegedly bashing him and smashing his car windows following a heated domestic dispute.

Blessing appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Court charged with physical abuse and malicious damage to property.

She was not asked to plead to the charges when she appeared before magistrate Miss Candice Kasere, who remanded her to January 14 for trial on $3 000 bail.

Public prosecutor, Mrs Shambadzeni Fungura alleged that on December 20 at around 10pm, the couple had a misunderstanding that ended with Blessing becoming violent.

It is alleged that she took a broomstick and used it to assault Upenyu.

She then took a cooking stick and used it to smash the window on the passengers’ side and head lamps of Mashangwa’s Mercedes Benz.

Irked by his wife’s conduct, Mashangwa reported her to the police, leading to her arrest.

The couple first to prominence after suing Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa in 2017. As former UFIC members between 2014 and 2016, they claimed to have made varying church offerings and tithes amounting to $1,1 million which they later claimed back after quitting UFIC.

High Court Judge Owen Tagu however ruled that the claim to recover tithes and offerings was frivolous as such contributions are ‘free will offerings’ which can only be recovered from God.

Justice Tagu also trashed the Mashangwa’s claim that Prophet Makandiwa gave them a prophecy over a debt cancellation involving $500 000 which they owed to a local bank.

The Mashangwa couple lost a Marlborough house as a result of the unpaid debt. The High Court judge in his ruling noted that the same house had been sold to Nemanji Family Trust for $800 000. Staff Reporter/The Herald