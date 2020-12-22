Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

LocalNews

Sit-in protest at Beitbridge Municipality

10,966

By Thupeyo Muleya

About 50 employees from Beitbridge Municipality’s Fire Services, Health Section and Refuse Collection Unit yesterday staged a two-hour sit-in at their workplace in protest over non-payment of Covid-19 allowances by their employer.

Beitbridge town revenue hall
Beitbridge town revenue hall

The disgruntled workers said they resorted to the job action after efforts to seek audience with the council management fell on deaf ears.

They accuse their employer of not paying them three months allowances of US$75 per month.

Related Articles

Biden receives Covid-19 vaccine live on TV

15,509

Covid-19 claims two more lives

18,933

Curfew chaos at border

16,064

Two more Covid-19 deaths, 174 new cases

24,520

To show their displeasure, the workers parked their service vehicles at the Dulivhadzimu and Main town offices and did not report to their usual workplaces between 7 AM and 9 AM.

This forced the management led by the Director of Administration, Mr Sathulani Moyo, to convene an urgent crisis meeting to salvage the situation.

The workers said they were getting a raw deal because they were meant to perform their duties without proper personal protective gear and uniforms. The Chronicle

Donate to Nehanda Radio
You might also like More from author
Comments