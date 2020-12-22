Sit-in protest at Beitbridge Municipality

By Thupeyo Muleya

About 50 employees from Beitbridge Municipality’s Fire Services, Health Section and Refuse Collection Unit yesterday staged a two-hour sit-in at their workplace in protest over non-payment of Covid-19 allowances by their employer.

The disgruntled workers said they resorted to the job action after efforts to seek audience with the council management fell on deaf ears.

They accuse their employer of not paying them three months allowances of US$75 per month.

To show their displeasure, the workers parked their service vehicles at the Dulivhadzimu and Main town offices and did not report to their usual workplaces between 7 AM and 9 AM.

This forced the management led by the Director of Administration, Mr Sathulani Moyo, to convene an urgent crisis meeting to salvage the situation.

The workers said they were getting a raw deal because they were meant to perform their duties without proper personal protective gear and uniforms. The Chronicle