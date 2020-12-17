Zim Covid-19 cases clock 11 522, total death toll hits 310

By Leonard Ncube

Zimbabwe has recorded one more Covid-19 related death and 164 new cases in the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 11 522.

The only death was recorded in Harare while all provinces reported new cases with Bulawayo having the highest number at 66. So far, the total number of people who have succumbed to the virus stands at 310 while the national recovery rate is 83.3 percent.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, all 164 cases are local with the highest number of 66 reported in Bulawayo followed by Matabeleland South, which had 28, while Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland East had the lowest at two each.

Masvingo reported 26 new cases, Manicaland 12, Harare 10, Midlands and Matabeleland North seven each Mashonaland West four.

“As of 15 December 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 11 522 confirmed cases, 9 599 recoveries and 310 deaths. The seven-day rolling average for new cases rises to 87 from 75 yesterday,” reads the Ministry of Health statement.

“Forty-five new recoveries were reported and the national recovery rate stands at 83.3 percent.”

The recoveries were recorded in Bulawayo and Harare only. Active cases went up to 1 613 from 1 495 the previous day while positivity stands at 29 percent. The Ministry said a total of 559 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done.

So far Bulawayo has recorded 2 954 cases, 2 287 recoveries, 582 active cases and 85 deaths and Matabeleland North has recorded 470 cases, 341 recoveries, 126 active cases and three deaths.

Matabeleland South has recorded 1 121 cases to date, 959 recoveries, 253 active cases and nine deaths. Midlands has recorded 933 cases, 880 recoveries, 43 active cases and 10 deaths. The Chronicle