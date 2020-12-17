Tembo: Chiefs were sharper

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo admitted Kaizer Chiefs were the sharper side in his side’s 2-1 victory at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Chiefs bossed possession and created a whole host of opportunities in the first half, but failed to capitalise on a single one.

Tembo admitted his side were second best in the opening period, but praised his charges for their improved performance in the second half.

“To be honest, we didn’t have a good start. Chiefs were the sharper team, especially in the first half. We got a good break there for the first goal. Because why haven’t played for three weeks. We were not looking sharp. But we got better in the second half,” the Matsatsantsa mentor told SuperSport TV.

“We had to get into effective areas and play effective football. But I was just disappointed in the last minutes there where we needed to manage the game. You know, the game was finished. It has to be done collectively. You have to get the ball into areas where it’s difficult for the opponent to get an opportunity.

“I think most pleasing was seeing Sipho getting into good areas and scoring a goal. Because I’ve been fighting with him that he doesn’t affect the game more often. I think today he was much better and I hope he becomes more consistent and continue as he played today.” – KickOff