MDC Alliance claims persecution as Harare mayor Mafume re-arrested

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

Harare mayor Jacob Mafume was re-arrested on Monday over spurious allegations he tried to bribe Special Anti Corruption Unit (SACU) officers working on his abuse of office case.

His party, the MDC Alliance confirmed the arrest saying it is alleged he interfered with a witness.

“It is alleged he interfered with a witness. He denies this. After his remand hearing, he went to Strathaven Shopping Centre where he was greeted by a woman he knew. He greeted her back then plainclothes police arrested him. Nobody was bribed as claimed by Nick Mangwana.

“We condemn the continued persecution of Mayor Mafume. This is a clear attempt by the system to hamstring his work at Council and entrench central Govt interference in the running of @cohsunshinecity. He is being punished for being a member of the MDC Alliance. #FreeJacob,” the MDC Alliance said on Twitter.

The High Court Judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero last week granted $30 000 bail to Mafume who is facing allegations of criminal abuse of office involving illegal parcelling of residential stands.

Mafume, who is councillor for Ward 17, was elected mayor in September after Herbert Gomba was recalled by the MDC-T.

Mafume is alleged to have unlawfully allocated residential stands to his sister and secretary under unclear circumstances.

“On a date to the prosecutor unknown, but in the period between 1 March 2020 and 31 March 2020 the accused approached or called Addmore Nhekairo (Housing Director) in Harare and asked him to allocate residential stand to (a) Rotina Mafume whom he alleged to be his sister and (b) Rutendo Muvuti whom he alleged to be his work colleague at Mafume Law Chambers.

“The accused person told Addmore Nhekairo that his sister had not benefited from any Council stand and that this time she was to benefit from the Westlea project,” read part of the charge sheet.