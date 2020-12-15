Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Minister exposes Mnangagwa to Covid-19

Matabeleland North provincial affairs minister Richard Moyo reportedly exposed President Emmerson Mnangagwa and several other cabinet ministers to Covid-19 when he attended a Victoria Falls event while waiting for his coronavirus test results.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs, Minister Richard Moyo
According to ZimLive, Moyo should have been self-isolating pending the release of his virus test results when he joined Mnangagwa in Victoria Falls on Wednesday last week where the tourism hub was granted city status.

However, it has emerged that Moyo was tested for Covid-19 on Monday, December 7 and his positive test was confirmed last Friday, two days after the meeting with Mnangagwa.

Moyo was tested as a contact of Zanu PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu, who was confirmed to have caught the virus last week with over a dozen other Zanu PF officials and their families.

Moyo was asked by ZimLive specifically if he had been advised to stay at home awaiting the test results but declined to comment.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa and local government minister July Moyo are now among dozens of people due to be tested as Moyo’s contacts.

Moyo told The Chronicle on Monday that he was asymptomatic and self-isolating at home.

