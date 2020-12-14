Henrietta bail ruling reserved

By Mathew Masinge

The High Court has reserved ruling on Henrietta Rushwaya and co-accused Steven Tserayi’s bid for freedom pending trial.

Rushwaya was arrested in October on an alleged attempt to smuggle gold to Dubai after four gold bars weighing 6kg were found in her possession.

Arriving at his decision, Justice Benjaimin Chikowere, said his judgment was reserved indefinitely to study submissions by both the State and the defence lawyers.

“After hearing submissions by counsel for all the accused, I need sufficient time to consider the matter. Therefore, judgment is reserved,” said Justice Chikowero.

Prosecuting, Austin Muzivi had told the court that Rushwaya and Tserayi had acted in connivance and the former Zimbabwe Miners Federation boss’ gold licence did not allow her to possess refined gold.

Tapson Dzvetero who appeared for Rushwaya maintained that the magistrate who denied his client bail failed to handle the matter well.

Dzvetero accused the magistrate of being misdirected after failing to apply the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

Admire Rubaya represented Steven Tserayi.

Rushwaya’s arrest has exposed her alleged Pakistan national partner Ali Mahommed, operatives Tseray, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda.

However, Ali was granted $10 000 bail. H-Metro