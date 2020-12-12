Darikwa set for January move

By Eddie Chikamhi

England-based Zimbabwe international Tendayi Darikwa may be forced to move away from English Championship football side Nottingham Forest on loan in January to get game-time.

The right-back has not played a big part in the team’s campaign in the last 18 months and it appears he has fallen down the pecking order at the City Ground.

According to reports from England, the team’s manager Chris Hughton is likely to discuss with some of his players during the transfer window.

Forest have a big squad, with three right-backs on the books and it looks Darikwa could find himself among the affected individuals.

The workaholic fullback missed the whole of last season due to injury but he was back in the Zimbabwe national team fold last month in an AFCON qualifier against Algeria and gave a good account in the back-to-back fixtures.

He was one of the outstanding players for Zimbabwe when the Warriors collected a point in the two games against Algeria.

Nottinghamshire Live journalist, Sarah Clapson, gave the clearest indication concerning the rightback’s status in Hughton’s side.

“Darikwa just down the pecking order. With three right-backs at the club, was always going to be the case that someone was out of favour.

“Feel sorry for him because he had been in great form before his injury. Wouldn’t be surprised if he heads elsewhere in January to get game-time, even if it’s on loan,” she wrote.

Darikwa had two solid seasons in the side before suffering a serious knee problem a year ago. He has made 63 appearances for Forest since joining the club back in the summer of 2017, but he’s well out of favour in the East Midlands right now.

Cyrus Christie is currently Hughton’s first choice at right-back, with Carl Jenkinson providing cover. The 28-year-old was sidelined by long-term injury and then overlooked in favour of Christie while Jenkinson provides cover.

But given his form before the injury, Darikwa could count himself unfortunate to find himself out of the picture. Hughton is yet to use the right-back yet since arriving as the club’s manager, whilst Sabri Lamouchi didn’t favour him despite the loss of Matty Cash to Aston Villa in the summer.

In total, Darikwa hasn’t featured at all in 2020/21, with his only involvement coming as an unused substitute in the defeats to Cardiff, Huddersfield and Bristol City.

Darikwa signed from Burnley for 1 million pounds in 2017 and enjoyed good form under the management of Aitor Karanka during the 2018/19 season.

Unfortunately, he ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, which left him sidelined for a large part of the 2019/20 season.

Forest have had a poor outing this season.

They are currently in the relegation mix after playing 17 games, winning three and losing 10 of their matches. The Herald