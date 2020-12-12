Mvurwi man fatally assaults ex-wife’s grandmother

By Fungai Lupande

A 40-year-old man from Mvurwi fatally assaulted his ex-wife’s grandmother (71) with a log after accusing her of bewitching his son and later committed suicide by drowning himself.

A few days after the grandmother, Faveri Faides of Bradjule Farm, died of her injuries, Previous Mereki of Dahwe Farm in Mvurwi tied a 20kg rock around his waist and threw himself into Rhimbic Dam.

Mashonaland police spokesperson Inspector Fidelis Mundembe said that at around 9am on 30 November, Mereki accused Mrs Faides of bewitching his 8-year-old son, Innocent.

The boy had fallen unconscious while visiting his grandmother.

Following up, Mereki accused Mrs Faides of bewitching the boy, dragged her into her kitchen, pulled a log from the fireplace and hit her all over the body.

Mrs Faides screamed for help and a neighbour, James Bishop, rushed to assist her.

She was already unconscious and was bleeding from the mouth and ears.

Mr Bishop informed Mrs Faides’ daughter and the police were informed the next day.

On December 2, Mrs Faides was admitted at Mvuri Hospital, but her condition started to deteriorate.

Mereki himself was arrested on December 3, three days after the assault, and appeared at Guruve Magistrate Court on assault charges.

He was remanded out of custody pending Mrs Faides’ recovery. But she died the next day, on December 4.

Insp Mundembe said Mereki then informed his young brother Cassam Chiposi of Montenis Farm in Mvurwi that he was contemplating suicide.

He disappeared and on December 7, his body was discovered by Agrippa Nomatter of Bradjule Farm.

Nomatter first saw a jacket and a bicycle pump on the shores of the dam and saw the body floating in water.

ZRP Mvurwi attended the scene and retrieved the body. No visible injuries were noted, said Insp Mundembe and the 20kg stone was tied to Mereki’s waist. The Herald