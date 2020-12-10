ZPP slams ‘partisan’ Pfumvudza programme as a human rights violator

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Politics |

The government’s Pfumvudza programme is committing human rights violations through partisan distribution of agricultural inputs according to local NGO, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP).

According to a ZPP report, Masvingo province topped human rights violations with 43 cases, followed by Mashonaland West (36) and Mashonaland Central at 34.

“There was a continuation of partisan distribution of agricultural inputs under the government’s Pfumvudza input scheme, biased hand-out of food aid from the government’s social welfare department as well as the open bias in court processes and the escalation of the stifling of alternative voices, in politics, media and civil society and other spaces.

“Masvingo, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces had the highest number of recorded cases of human rights violations attributed to the partisan distribution of inputs under the government’s Pfumvudza scheme.

“Across the country, as recorded by ZPP, villagers, for the second month in a row, spoke of a deliberate and systematic process of sidelining perceived or real supporters of opposition political parties from benefitting from a government scheme that is supposed to benefit everyone regardless of their political affiliation,” read the statement.

ZPP also noted instances when Zanu PF officials denied several individuals were denied inputs after being accused of supporting the opposition.

“For example, in Marondera West, about 80 villagers who had gathered at Manyaira Shopping Centre in Ward 10 to receive Pfumvudza inputs in the presence of a Grain Marketing Board Officer, and the District Development Coordinator, were shocked when a Zanu PF Ward Councillor, Nelson Mukwenha, took over the process and denied those suspected to support the opposition.

“The incidents were not limited to Pfumvudza inputs as in Hurungwe, at Mashuma Chirasasa village, a Zanu PF Ward Secretary, Livingstone Nzombe diverted the social welfare maize grain and sorghum meant for the elderly and persons with disabilities and distributed it to undeserving people.

“To show how widespread and systematic this discrimination is, it follows the same pattern across the country and the perpetrators are found at all levels of leadership in the ruling party and government,” the report said.

“For example, on 1 November, in Gutu North, at Zvavahera Business Centre, Zanu PF legislator Yeukai Simbanegavi allegedly asked those gathered to receive the Pfumvudza farming pack to produce their Zanu PF regalia as a condition to get the aid,” ZPP said.

The Zanu PF administration has always been accused of distributing food aid and agricultural inputs along partisan lines even during the leadership of the late former president Robert Mugabe.