Sikhala fumes at Daily News “blackmail” over Mnangagwa “talks” article

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro | Nehanda Radio |

Opposition MDC Alliance Vice Chairman Job Sikhala has dismissed as “lies intending to blackmail” him, a story published by the Daily News headlined “It’s time for talks with Mnangagwa.”

In a statement sent to Nehanda Radio, Sikhala said his tweet which the paper twisted was actually that Zimbabweans should to unite and confront problems “authored by Mnangagwa.”

The outspoken Zengeza West MP denies that he urged people to engage and unite with the Zanu PF leader claiming the story was meant to blackmail him citing that there was no way he would respect Mnangagwa. He demanded a retraction from the publication.

“The Daily News today the 3rd of December 2020, really shocked me by leading their paper with lies intending to blackmail my person by a lying headline that I suggested on my Twitter which I called the people of Zimbabwe to unite to confront our mirage of governance challenges on the problems authored by Emmerson Mnangagwa.

“In desperate attempts to bid for whomever they work for, they claim that I am now of a changed heart and that I urge people to engage with Emmerson Mnangagwa. My foot!!.

“This is the rubbish of the century. I have got no grain of respect for Emmerson Mnangagwa for their record and will never wish a right thinking person to even talk to him.

“Blessing Mushava met me at Parliament and asked me about my tweet calling upon Zimbabweans to unite. In his mind he thought for the sake of bidding my tweet meant unity with Mnangagwa.

“Shame. I have no aota of respect for Emmerson Mnangagwa yesterday, today and tomorrow for me to suggest any form of talk with him.

“For clarity the unity by my tweet was unity to confront Mnangagwa and not the self serving wishes as spoken by the Daily News. I told Blessing Mushava that I was not interested to talk to any press at the moment but he insisted on comment on my tweet which I politely and intelligently avoided.

“For engagement in the future the Daily News should retract its leading story about me which has enraged myself and has far reaching consequences on my beliefs, reputation and standing in the public eye,” Sikhala said. Nehanda Radio