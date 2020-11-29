Man fatally assaults son (5) over meat

By Abel Zhakata

Detectives in Mutare are investigating a disturbing murder case in which a man residing in Murambi low density suburb is alleged to have fatally assaulted his Grade 5 son with electric cables following a misunderstanding over meat.

Officer Commanding Mutare Central district police, Chief Superintendent Florence Marume confirmed the case.

She said Thomas Muchakabvura (43) is facing murder charges as defined in Chapter 9:23 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. The Manica Post