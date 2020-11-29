Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Man fatally assaults son (5) over meat

By Abel Zhakata

Detectives in Mutare are investigating a disturbing murder case in which a man residing in Murambi low density suburb is alleged to have fatally assaulted his Grade 5 son with electric cables following a misunderstanding over meat.

Chief Supt Marume
Officer Commanding Mutare Central district police, Chief Superintendent Florence Marume confirmed the case.

She said Thomas Muchakabvura (43) is facing murder charges as defined in Chapter 9:23 of the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act. The Manica Post

