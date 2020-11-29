High Court orders fired Rusape town secretary to return vehicle

By Lovemore Kadzura

The High Court yesterday ordered fired Rusape town secretary Solomon Gabaza to surrender – within 48 hours – the Red Foton Reg AAE 6811 and two WiFi modems he has been reluctant to hand over since his axing months ago.

High Court Judge Justice Hlekani Mwayera ruled that Gabaza had no legal right to hold on to council property since he is no longer its employee.

“The contract of employment has been terminated from the date of suspension which was followed by dismissal. What is crucial is that the respondent does not accept or agree to termination. The position is that the respondent is not a council employee as at time of institution of proceedings.

“The respondent is hereby ordered to surrender possession of a red Foton motor vehicle (AAE 6811), Airtel Wifi modem and Tel-One modem to the applicant within 48 hours from the date of this order,” ruled Justice Mwayera.

Gabaza was also ordered to pay costs on a standard scale. The Manica Post