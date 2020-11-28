Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

I don’t want to limit myself to music, says Tamy

By Bongani Ndlovu

Afro R&B singer and songwriter Tamy Moyo who is mostly known for her music says her debut acting role on Gonarezhou: The Movie showed her that she has many talents which she is planning on exploring fully.

Afro-Fusion songstress Thamsanqa ‘Tamy’ Moyo
Tamy who is popular for her Kwandinobva, Zviroto and Tekere hits said:
“I don’t want to be boxed in one form of art. I believe acting is another form of my art. It’s not something I’ll do as a side job or hobby, but it’s a part of me.

“It’s like music which is also part of me as an artiste,” said Tamy during her visit in Bulawayo last week.

The artiste who is riding high on her recent collaboration with Jah Prayzah, Kuteera, was in the city for Gonarezhou: The Movie premiere at Ster-Kinekor cinema.

Commenting on her debut acting stint, she said it was not easy but she learnt a lot from the crew.

“To be honest, it was challenging because it’s totally different from performing on stage — that’s who you are every other day. So now transforming yourself into this village girl who is pursuing her dreams as much as she’s a musician was a whole different set up.

“Also, learning how to speak the local Shona dialect was a challenge,” said Tamy.

However, she said she was happy to have been part of the production and is looking forward to more productions.
On the movie, Tamy starred as a village girl Sarah, who had aspirations to be a music superstar. The character blended well with her music career. The Chronicle

