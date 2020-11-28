CABS closes branch in Gwanda after three test positive for Covid-19

By Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

CABS Gwanda branch has been closed after three workers tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Wednesday the managing director, Mr Mehluli Mpofu said the branch will be closed until December 7.

“We regret to advise that three of our staff at Gwanda branch tested positive for Covid-19 following PCR tests. Please note that the branch has been temporarily closed until 7 December 2020 to allow for disinfection of the branch and self-isolation of our staff.

“We encourage you to make use of our digital channels, internet and mobile banking platforms to reduce the risk of exposure and spread of Covid-19 during this period.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and implement changes to ensure a high level of safety for all our stakeholders,” said Mr Mpofu.

Gwanda Town has recently recorded an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The town has recorded about 50 cases of Covid-19 over the past two weeks which has resulted in the shortage of isolation space.

The town is relying on one isolation centre housed at the Gwanda Provincial Hospital which can only accommodate 16 people while Phakama Clinic isolation centre is still under construction.

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Blessing Gwarimbo said patients were being discharged to self-isolate at home even though their conditions required them to be housed at the isolation centre.

He said surveillance teams make regular follow ups on discharged patients especially those who are symptomatic.

The Gwanda District taskforce committee on Covid-19 has tightened enforcement of regulations to contain cases of Covid-19 which are on the increase in the mining town.

The committee has also formed an inspectorate team comprising of officials from Ministry of Health, ZRP and Local Government which has deployed to the town to enforce regulations.

The Joshua Mqabuko Polytechnic College has suspended face to face lectures indefinitely after six cases were reported at the institution.

Lack of compliance to Covid-19 regulations has been identified as one of the causes of this spike in cases. Members of the business community have also been urged to enforce regulations within their premises. The Chronicle