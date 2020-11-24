Grace Mugabe PhD saga: Nyagura trial postponed to next year

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

The trial of former University of Zimbabwe (UZ) Vice Chancellor Levi Nyagura, who is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD, has been postponed to January 11, 2021.

This comes after Nyangura’s lawyer, Advocate Zhuwarara failed to show up at the lower court because he was the High Court.

Magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi postponed the trial to the second week of January and it is expected to run for five days.

State counsel led by Prosecutor Tapiwa Godzi said it has in excess of 16 witnesses from the UZ to testify during Nyagura’s trial.

The State alleges that Nyagura fraudulently awarded Grace Mugabe the higher degree at UZ in 2014.

The matter came to light when senior academic staff in the Department of Sociology at UZ raised concern over the procedures taken to award Mugabe the degree. Nehanda Radio