Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore back in court

By Nyore Madzianike

Former Air Zimbabwe chief operations officer and the late former President Mugabe’s son-in-law Simba Chikore has been summoned back in court to answer to allegations of hiring security services from Safeguard Security company in 2017 without following proper tender procedures.

Simba Chikore (centre) and wife Bona Mugabe (right)
Simba Chikore (centre) and wife Bona Mugabe (right) in this FILE picture

Chikore is today expected to appear at the Harare Magistrates’ Court for trial on criminal abuse of duty as a public officer.

He is alleged to have hired the security services for US$16 445 instead of the recommended US$10 000. The Herald

