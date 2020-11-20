Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Mnangagwa promotes 4 senior army officers as he consolidates power

President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday promoted four colonels to the rank of Brigadier-General with effect from November 10 as he consolidates his support base in the army.

The four are Brigadier-Generals Godfrey Mutetse, David Nyasha, David Moyo and Charles Mashava.

In 2014, then Lieutenant-Colonel David Moyo, was fingered among Zanu (PF) bigwigs, among them numerous army generals, who vowed to defy then President Robert Mugabe’s order for them to vacate the Save Valley Conservancy where they had allocated themselves land. 

Asked why the generals were defying their Commander-in-Chief, one of the military beneficiaries said: “This is a political not a military order.”

Then Colonel David Nyasha is a member of the Joint Operation Command (JOC) an opaque grouping a state security organs blamed for coordinating horrific rights abuses.

