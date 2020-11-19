“My right to life is more important than any asset in this world” – Bushiri

By Prophet Shepherd Bushiri

My wife and I appeared before the Magistrate Court today following the decision we took to hand ourselves to Malawi Police on Wednesday after we heard that law enforcement agencies were looking for us.

In his ruling the magistrate ordered that my wife and I must be released unconditionally because our arrest was illegal.

Further, the Magistrate also ruled that whenever they have a case against my wife and I we should appear before Court through summon not arrest.

I am also informed that some of my assets in South Africa have been confiscated by authorities to which I say: “My right to life is more important than any asset in this world.”

Whatever has happened today, I don’t see it as our victory neither our lawyers. God has won.

Tomorrow is better than today!