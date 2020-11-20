Alisha body repatriation tomorrow…. Family angry at Ginimbi friends

By Arron Nyamayaro

The remains of Mozambican Alisha Adamu, who was burnt beyond recognition in a road accident that claimed car owner Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure, Michelle “Moana” Amuli and Malawian Limumba Karim will be repatriated tomorrow.

Her relatives, led by her father, are in the country and yesterday they collected the body from Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals’ mortuary to a local parlour.

H-Metro established that Alisha’s body would be met by other relatives at Forbes border post where it will be taken to Maputo by air. Burial is set for Matola.

However, the family is angry at the treatment they allegedly received from Ginimbi’s friends. It is claimed that they promised to help Alisha’s family and relatives but have not been reachable since then.

“We are disappointed by Rimo and the other person who came to dump my daughter’s belongings at the hotel promising to assist but they never showed up ever since,” said a member of the delegation.

It is believed that Ginimbi’s friends committed themselves to helping out families of the three accident victims as a way of facilitating smooth burial of their hero. Once that was done, they reneged on all promises and pledges.

Ginimbi, who escaped the fire that engulfed his Rolls Royce but died on the grass where a good Samaritan had put him, was laid to rest at his Domboshava mansion last week on Saturday.

There were complications with bodies of the others who were burnt beyond recognition and DNA tests had to be carried out to make sure, hence the delays in burials.

Earlier in the week, a Kadungure family spokesman told H-Metro that Moana’s mother had sent them a bill of about US$5000 to cover funeral expenses.

Darlington Kadungure said they do not have money to foot the bill presented.

“We are here to represent the Kadungure family and we have a list of what they expect us to settle for the burial of Moana.

“The list includes payment for the metal coffin they want and other things.

“We do not have enough of what they are expecting from us since the person who had the money (Ginimbi) perished in the same accident that claimed Moana.

“We met as a family and collected something we are sure they will accept since it does not add to what they expected us to pay.

“We are sorry about the tragedy that claimed Moana, two others and our brother Genius. We still believe this mishap robbed us important people to the four families at one time,” he said. HMetro.