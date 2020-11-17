Stylish memorial for Ginimbi’s friend Karim Cazal held in Sandton

By Keith Mlauzi | Nehanda Showbiz |

A refined memorial for Malawian Karim Cazal who died in the accident that claimed Ginimbi’s life on 8 November is being held in a classy way in Sandton, South Africa.

Friends of Karim gathered in Sandton city to pay their respects to their late friend on Friday.

A video that has since made rounds on social media shows a convoy of sporty cars making their way into Sandton accompanied by South African police.

Karim died a wanted fugitive in his country, Malawi.

He is reported to had defrauded Malawians of over US$32 million. His scandal was named cashgate and described as the biggest financial scandal in Malawi since 2013.

Karim fled Malawi in January by violating his bail conditions and hid in South Africa. Reports have it that his whereabouts were not clear until he resurfaced in the Ginimbi accident. Nehanda Radio