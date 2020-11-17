Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Soul Jah Love in another failed performance scandal in South Africa

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

Controversial Zimdancehall artist Soul Jah Love continues to hog the limelight for all the wrong reasons after he was involved in another failed performance scandal in South Africa.

Never far from controversy: Soul Jah Love

The chanter, born Saul Musaka, who addressed the same issue some few days ago in Cape Town was at fault again according to reports.

He is alleged to have pulled his no show stunt at a show he was set to perform in South Africa.

In a video circulating on social media, it shows a chaotic bar which the chanter was supposed to perform turned upside down as fans demanded to have their money back after the chanter was a no show.

The Ndini Uya Uya hit-maker gigs have apparently become synonymous with controversy as Soul Jah Love is on record for not performing, even after having being paid by show organizers.

Surprisingly, Souljah Love in all cases makes an effort to travel to the venue, just to show his presence. 

He, however, takes his fans and promoters for a ride, as he fails to perform on all occasions.

Sou Jah Love is either too drunk to perform or he fails to pitch up at the venue and on all occasions, he always has someone to blame for all the controversies surrounding his failed shows.

Everything used to go well for the chanter when Bounty Lisa (then Souljah Love’s girlfriend) was managing him. Soul Jah Love had successful shows in Zimbabwe, South Africa, and the U.K.

However, ever since  Souljah Love and Bounty Lisa separated, Soul Jah Love has gone back to his wayward ways. Nehanda Radio

