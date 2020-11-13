Police summon unfit Mamombe to stand trial over demo charges

By Nyashadzashe Ndoro

Police have served mentally unfit MDC Alliance legislator Joanah Mamombe with summons advising her to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court at 8 am on 24 November 2020 to answer charges she is facing over a demonstration she conducted during the lockdown in April.

Police allege that Mamombe and party youth assembly activists Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marova contravened Public Health (COVID-19 Prevention, Containment and Treatment) (National Lockdown) for “unnecessary movement during national lockdown”.

The police add that Mamombe “unlawfully and without sufficient cause made unnecessary movement” during the national lockdown by leading an entourage of more than 10 people and proceeded to Mukushi Compound in Tynwald North and Chichera Farm in Marlborough suburb.

The trio argues that they were protesting against the failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government to provide food to the vulnerable affected by the Covid-19 lockdown.

But Mamombe, Chimbiri and Marova were arrested and abducted from police cells by suspected state security agents before being dumped in Bindura, 84km from the capital city Harare. They were found with massive injuries on their bodies.

The police arrested them again and charged them with allegations of faking their abduction.

Mamombe is currently undergoing mental examination at a local hospital. But the police have already summoned her to appear in court for trial regardless of magistrate Bianca Makwande’s decision for her to be examined. Nehanda Radio