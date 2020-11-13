Zimbabwe News and Internet Radio

Corruption accused Ace Magashule granted bail of R200,000

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Ace Magashule has been granted bail of R200,000 by the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court.

Ace Magashule, secretary-general of the African National Congress, is one of the most important politicians in South Africa © Gulshan Khan/AFP/Getty
Magistrate Amos Moos has set the bail with some conditions, saying that the decision was based on evidence put before him.

The magistrate is also satisfied that there’s no likelihood that Magashule will commit any schedule 1 offence or attempt to influence any witnesses.

Magashule has also been directed not to make any contact with his former personal assistant, who has also turned State witness.

The case has been postponed to February.

The ANC secretary-general is one of eight accused in a case involving a R255 million contract to replace asbestos roofing on homes in the Free State.

Magashule handed himself over to the Hawks earlier today after a warrant for his arrest was issued earlier this week. Eye Witness News

