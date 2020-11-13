Ginimbi Death: Honda Fit driver still traumatised by horrific crash

By Vongai Mbara | Nehanda Showbiz |

The driver of the Honda Fit that was involved in a head-on collision with the late socialite Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure’s Rolls-Royce Wraith II says he is still traumatised by the horrific crash.

Speaking in an interview, Lucky Chikwanda who is still recovering from injuries to his right hand, leg and waist, said it is a miracle that he is still alive.

“I still cannot believe that I am alive, but God is amazing, He saved me. After seeing the damage done to the cars, I am still failing to convince myself that I am not a ghost,” he said.

“I was on my way from Hatcliffe when it (accident) took place and he (Ginimbi) was coming from the city centre direction trying to overtake two cars in front of him, but he failed to do it and by the time he tried to return to his lane, it was too late.”

Upon seeing a speeding Ginimbi who had encroached onto his lane, Chikwanda said he just screamed and prayed for survival.

“He (Ginimbi) was speeding and when I saw his car right in front of me, all I did was scream. On impact, my car was forced to spin and face the direction we were coming from, while Ginimbi’s car went on to hit a tree about 20 to 30 meters away from the point of impact,” he said.

Chikwanda was in the company of a friend, Artwell Kamisara, who sustained minor injuries.

He said he wished he could attend Ginimbi’s funeral and burial.

“I am still traumatised and I wish I could attend the funeral, but I am in so much pain. Even when I was told at the scene that it was Ginimbi and his friends who had not survived, I was hurt, because I knew about him,” he said.

While the matter is still being investigated by police, Chikwanda said he would not comment much on rumours or conspiracy theories being peddled, but maintained that his hands were clean.

“Despite keeping my distance from social media in the past days, I have heard those conspiracy theories, but I am just an ordinary person who did not know it was Ginimbi,” he said.

“I knew him as he has a leisure spot close to where I stay and I sometimes go there to have fun with friends, so it is a painful experience for me.” Nehanda Radio