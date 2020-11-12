Stereotypes crippled film industry Chigorimbo

By Trust Khosa

Veteran film-maker Stephen Chigorimbo reckons wrong perceptions about actors and actresses crippled stalled progress in the film industry, writes Trust Khosa.

Speaking to H-Metro on the sidelines of the late Lazarus Boora’s funeral wake on Wednesday, Chigorimbo it was high time acting be taken as a profession.

“The problem with this (poor perception on film practitioners) started long back when our elders regarded it as a pastime activity.

“Long back in Zimbabwe, many people did not take acting seriously since they thought nothing serious would come from us,” he said.

He however said it has now dawned in the minds of many that many people now appreciate acting as a profession which can bring food on the table.

“Like I said earlier on, its high time actors be treated the same as doctors, nurses or farmers since it’s now a profession.

“I’m glad that the authority now take us seriously even though a lot still needs to be done for the upkeep of actors.

“Now that we are now recognised, what we want is an improvement regarding the welfare of actors because there are people who brings relief to people in trying times.

“Without actors, we don’t have an industry to talk about hence we need to be taken seriously since we are playing a major role in the society,” he added.

Gringo who died aged 47 will be buried today in Rukweza Village, Rusape.

He is survived by his widow Netsai Meki and seven children. H-Metro